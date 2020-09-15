Tasker moves to Acturis from Open GI

Acturis has announced that it has become a digital partner for Tasker Insurance Group.

The software house stated that Tasker had migrated its retail broking business to Acturis in early September, after a three-month implementation during the coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesperson for Acturis told Insurance Age that the business had moved across from Open GI.

According to the company, Tasker is also set to move part of the product distribution for its underwriting business to Acturis later this