Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – Tencent We Sure CEO Alan Lau
For the 31st episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we returned once more to the Insurtech 100 compiled by Sonr Global to spotlight the number two ranked start-up We Sure.
Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift and Sonr Global CEO and founder Matt Connolly sat down with its CEO Alan Lau to discuss the importance of insuring SMEs; an uplift in product and service engagement during lockdown in China; the unique opportunity it has in terms of its low cost/high engagement model; the evolution of the We Fit model to influence behaviour; and why there is still so much to do in its home market as a start-up that is only 30 months old.
