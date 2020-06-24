Acturis reports revenue rise in 2019

Software house has also seen a dip in operating profit as results reveal it paid £10.8m for Canadian business Zycomp Systems last July.

Acturis has reported a 15.6% rise in revenue for the year ended 30 September 2019, according to its latest set of financial results.

The software house said revenue for the year was £89.7m, up from £77.6m in 2018.

However, it also revealed a drop in operating profit to £26.8m in 2019 (2018: £29.1m) and a pre-tax profit of £29.9m, down from £29.3m in the preceding year.

In total, Acturis reported a profit for the year of £30.3m, an uptick on the £24.1m achieved in 2018.

In March 2019, European private equity firm Astorg took a minority stake in Acturis from its previous investor Summit Partners.

Covid-19

The software house said in the statement that Covid-19 is “undoubtedly having a significant impact” on the insurance industry.

It added: “Although we are not immune to the impact of the crisis, the Acturis Group is financially strong and well positioned strategically and operationally to weather the current storm.”

According to Acturis it had “seamlessly” transitioned to homeworking while also supporting its clients to move to remote working.

During 2019, the business invested £13.3m in its platforms and technology.

Deals

The results document also revealed that Acturis paid £10.8m for Canadian business Zycomp Systems, which it bought in July 2019.

Its most recent deal was for French commercial eTrade platform, Add Value Assurances, last November.

Commenting on the results, Theo Duchen, co-CEO said: “Another year of strong user and product growth across the group has delivered good results.

“Continued growth and acquisitions by existing clients were underpinned by the addition of many new clients such as DRP, Routen Chaplin, Guy Penn and Rees Astley from competitors. The Acturis platform now supports over 22,000 users with around 80,000 users worldwide across the group companies.”

He added: “We successfully acquired Zycomp Systems in Canada last summer and have subsequently established a user base for the Acturis SaaS platform in North America alongside the existing PowerBroker user base. We also acquired Add Value Assurance, which is the leading commercial lines e-trade platform in the French market. We continue to be excited by the international opportunities available to us.

“Looking ahead, our focus is on supporting our customers through the Covid-19 crisis and helping them transition their businesses into digitally enabled and efficient businesses, suitable for a different environment.”

