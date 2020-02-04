Applied targets 40% growth in the UK and Ireland

Senior VP of international operations, Jeff Purdy, says the software house's growth opportunity in the UK is "material" as Joe Sultana joins Andy Fairchild on its new European leadership team.

Applied Systems is planning to grow its turnover in the UK and Ireland by 40%, according to senior vice president of international operations, Jeff Purdy.

As part of its growth strategy, Applied has hired former Broker Network boss, Andy Fairchild, as European chief executive officer, as revealed by Insurance Age today (4 February).

Purdy explained that the business had gone through an “exhaustive recruitment process” throughout 2019 in order to fill the newly created role.

He added: “Over the past number of years, Applied has been investing heavily in the UK market to position ourselves for growth. Our staff and headcount continues to go up, and our market share continues to go up.

“We’re at a point in time where the business is set to go to the next level and to do that we need to have on the ground leadership, starting with an on the ground CEO.”

Journey

Applied has also promoted Joe Sultana, previously managing director for broker solutions in the UK, to the newly created role of European chief operating officer.

Sultana noted that this is “the next step in the journey” for Applied’s European business.

“I’ve been part of building the foundations here since Applied bought the Insurecom business and we’ve made some great progress since then,” he added.

“I’m excited about being part of the team going forward and of helping Andy deliver on the strategy of market share and growth.”

The software house has additionally hired a new head of sales, who will join Applied from a competitor in “the middle part of this year”.

According to Purdy, the plan is for Applied to grow both its turnover and its headcount in Europe by 40%.

Expansion

Last October, he told Insurance Age that the firm was looking at potentially opening a new office in the Midlands as part of its expansion in the UK.

Purdy explained that Fairchild, along with the rest of the new European leadership team, will now evaluate the software house’s current locations in Brighton and Belfast and look for alternatives.

“We have more staff than we have facilities for today which is a good problem to have,” he added.

Applied’s European operations currently comprise of the UK and Ireland, and Purdy explained that the long-term plan is to expand into further territories.

“Clearly, we’re interested in taking our platform around the globe and we have a great opportunity in Europe,” he continued.

Purdy concluded: “The growth opportunity in the UK and Ireland is material, it’s the biggest opportunity for Applied at the moment.”

