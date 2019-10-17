Applied Net 2019: Cyber could become the next PPI, warns Mistry

BHIB chairman, Ashwin Mistry, says cyber insurance can become an "un-selling scandal" and explains why he is not worried about disruption coming from the InsurTech sector.

Ashwin Mistry, chairman of BHIB, has expressed concern that cyber insurance could become an “un-selling scandal” if the insurance industry does not step up its game.

Speaking to journalists at the Applied Net conference, Mistry detailed: “I believe cyber could become the next PPI [payment protection insurance], not in terms of a mis-selling scandal but a non-selling scandal.

“There are issues. We have to cover customers’ needs in a transparent way.”

Mistry explained that one of the problems with cyber insurance is that a lot of brokers do not understand it fully and therefore don’t advise their clients to buy it.

“Those that do [understand it] don’t make sure the cover is appropriate,” he claimed.

According to Mistry, directors & officers, travel and private medical insurance should also be on brokers’ agenda.

Transfer

BHIB became the second broker in the UK to sign up to the Applied Epic platform after it was launched in the UK in October 2016. The broker was previously on Applied Systems’ Tam platform and the transfer to Epic was completed around four months ago.

Mistry explained that one of the catalysts behind the move was to drive efficiency.

“We have to look at how we transact business, how much dialogue we have with insurers, and how many touch points on every transaction,” he continued.

Adding: “We looked at options and found that Epic was the next practical step in our journey, because of how our business model has changed.”

Google

Last year, Applied revealed that Google had taken a minority stake in the business. Following the partnership, the software house has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in its Mobile Insured offering.

Mistry stated that AI is “ridiculously important”, but added that it was not something BHIB would introduce within the next 12 months.

“We’re waiting to see how the connectivity between insurers and Applied works,” he said.

“It will be part of my knowledge build, but I’m waiting to see what the market is doing. We need to try to see how it will benefit us going forward.”

When asked what he would like to see coming out of Applied’s partnership with Google, Mistry noted: “It would be useful to see how much influence Google has over Applied, although they’re minority shareholders.

“Google has a very strong and trusted brand. Our dream would be that brokers who are attached to that trusted brand get the same significant hearing with customers.”

Disruption

Yesterday (16 October), Applied CEO Taylor Rhodes warned that the pace of change in the insurance sector was set to speed up.

Mistry argued that UK brokers are taking the evolution of technology seriously.

“Their bottom line is being impacted so they have no choice but to look at it,” he added.

However, while he admitted that InsurTech was hitting the broking sector, the chairman was not worried about disruption coming from outside of the traditional insurance sector.

“I think it’s modernisation rather than disruption,” he detailed.

“There’s enough in terms of cake size that we can go after that we don’t need to worry about it today, but we are trying to constantly to stay ahead of the race.”

Mistry concluded: “InsurTechs do set us challenges and sometimes you do need those people who think outside of the box.

“Disruption is good and it keeps us healthy and makes us think about things we never thought about before.”

