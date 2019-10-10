Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown joins Cuvva
InsurTech Futures: Carnegie-Brown succeeds Nick Parker, who had been with the start-up broker since it launched.
InsurTech start-up, Cuvva has appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman.
The broker noted that Carnegie-Brown has over three decades of experience in the insurance, banking and asset management sectors. He succeeds Nick Parker, who had been with Cuvva since it launched.
He is also chairman at Lloyd’s of London, vice chairman at Banco Santander, and was chairman of MoneySuperMarket until May this year.
Growth
Carnegie-Brown commented: “I’m excited to be joining Cuvva at a time when the InsurTech disrupter is enjoying rapid growth as it builds out a customer-centric app-based platform, delivering tailored solutions for customers’ personal insurance needs and aiming to become the button on your phone for your insurance.”
Cuvva founder, Freddy Macnamara, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Bruce to chair our board. His unrivalled experience and industry knowledge will ensure we’re best placed to deliver our mission to help people live life on their terms.
“We’d like to thank Nick for his tireless contribution and commitment to Cuvva, playing a critical role in the company’s growth over the last four years.”
Last month, Cuvva hired ex-Allianz Partners chief executive officer, Serge Corel as director of partnerships.
The pay-as-you-go broker specialises in car insurance, but expanded into travel in August when it launched a single trip insurance product.
