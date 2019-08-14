Niall Barton's Wrisk reveals new CEO

InsurTech Futures: Nimeshh Patel takes over as Barton becomes executive director.

InsurTech start-up Wrisk has named Nimeshh Patel as chief executive officer.

The move sees former CEO and co-founder Niall Barton move into the position of executive chairman.

Patel first joined app-based provider Wrisk as chief operating officer in January 2018 and the business noted that he was also an early stage adviser and investor in the start-up.

Scale

According to a statement on the company’s website, Barton had “felt that the position of CEO should be handed onto someone who has a track record in scaling a technology business”.

Patel has previously led strategy, sales and business operations at Buzzfeed Europe and his CV also includes an executive position at tech start-up Drawbridge, based in Silicon Valley, as well as a stint as COO of AOL Europe.

According to Wrisk, Barton will focus on strategic initiatives, scaling partnerships and developing international opportunities for the business in his new role as executive chairman.

Evolution

The former Oxygen group CEO set up Wrisk in 2016 with the aim to offer a person-centric, highly flexible service that provides motor, travel and home cover all in one place through a smartphone app.

The company said in the statement: “Co-founders, Niall Barton and Darius Kumana have worked in lockstep with Nimeshh Patel for such a long time and we see this evolution of our leadership team as natural progression for Wrisk.

“The team is more than excited for the prospects ahead, especially the upcoming launches of our partner products with BMW/MINI and the RAC later this year.”

