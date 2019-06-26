Acturis reveals profit jump in 2018

Software house set to pursue more deals as document reveals it paid £3.5m for Surrey-based ICE InsureTech in November 2017.

Acturis Group has posted a rise in pre-tax profit for the year ended 30 September 2018, to £31.5m from £22.8m in 2017.

The software house also reported a 28% increase in revenue to £79.8m (2017: £62.2m) and a rise in operating profit from £23m last year to £31.3m in 2018.

The document also revealed that Acturis paid a total of £3.5m for Surrey-based ICE InsureTech, which it bought in November 2017.

The deal followed the acquisitions in Germany of Lutronik Software for £898,075 in June 2017, Assfinet and NAFI as well as Nordic Insurance Software in Denmark.

Earlier this year Acturis launched a mobile app which is free for its brokers and offers on-the-move access to client, policy and claims information.

In March, the software house revealed that European private equity firm Astorg had taken a minority stake in Acturis from previous investor Summit Partners.

Theo Duchen, co-CEO of Acturis explained that the results had been driven by “continued broker wins” including the migration of Towergate, as well as Griffiths & Armour, UK Global, Mason Owen, Bollington Wilson Group, Bruce Stevenson and Willis Insurance and Risk Management.

He commented: “These new contracts have resulted in us breaking through the 20,000 user milestone, reflecting our strong position in the market.

“The major investment in our personal lines proposition continues to pay off whilst our expansion into mid-market underwriter tools and complex e-trade is giving our insurer and MGA clients capabilities not seen elsewhere in the market.”

David McDonald, Co-CEO added: “Once again we have maintained our strong financial performance and strategic position thanks to continual investment in our team, products and services.”

McDonald noted that the business had continued to expand its presence both within and outside the UK.

He concluded: “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned for the future, with the recent change in minority investor to Astorg supporting further international organic development and acquisition opportunities.”

