Acturis reveals new minority shareholder

New backer replaces former investor Summit Partners and follows Insurance Age revealing last month that the software house was seeking fresh investment.

European private equity firm Astorg has taken a minority stake in Acturis Group from existing investor Summit Partners.

Insurance Age revealed in January that the software house was seeking a new minority PE investor to replace Summit, which initially invested in Acturis in June 2010.

Acturis declined to say how much of the business is now PE owned, but noted that its employees will continue to own the majority of the company.

Following the deal, Astorg is set to support Acturis’ future organic growth across Europe as well as acquisition opportunities in the insurance software market.

The software house was founded in 2001 and now has 700 staff across five countries and four divisions.

In its most recent set of financial results it reported a profit of £19.1m and revenue of £62.2m.

Acquisitions

Theo Duchen, co-CEO and co-founder of Acturis, commented: “We are very proud of what we have achieved over the last 18 years since our founding, and we are all excited by what the future now holds.

“Looking ahead there is a great deal of opportunity for Acturis to grow as the insurance market becomes more digital and connected.”

Acturis bought Nordic Insurance Software (NIS) in Denmark in January 2014; motor insurance software provider NAFI in Germany in September 2014; AssFiNET also in Germany in May 2015; German broker software provider Lutronik in June 2017 and ICE InsureTech in Surrey in November 2017.

Partner

Benoit Ficheur, partner at Astorg, continued: “We are extremely excited to partner with the Acturis team and look forward to helping the team expand on their already strong market positions by entering new markets and segments of the industry.”

Scott Collins and Han Sikkens, managing directors at Summit Partners, concluded: “Since our investment in 2010, the company has expanded its international presence and been recognised as a leader in the insurance technology sector. We look forward to seeing Acturis build upon this strength in the future.”

