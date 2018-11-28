The Blog Spot: Did you spot Amanda Blanc's first big move at Zurich?

Is the appointment of David Martin from Allianz the first pointer of what brokers can expect from Amanda Blanc's Zurich?

People might have been expecting a big bang, but Amanda Blanc’s first month or so in charge of the European, Middle East and Asia regime of Zurich has been remarkable in its unremarkableness.

Speaking to someone who knows her pretty well last week they indicated - as you’d expect - given the size [geographically] of the new role, Blanc has been putting in some air miles getting to know the territories she now oversees.

However, almost by stealth, she made her first move yesterday with the hire of David Martin from Allianz as the insurer’s UK retail MD.

An Allianz veteran of 17 years, Martin had most recently been director of SME and corporate partnerships at the insurer, having previously acted as national broker manager and – in Zurich’s words - leading the creation of Allianz Commercial.

Axa

Going back to her time at Axa, Amanda’s early days were marked by going out and meeting brokers and reasserting the firm as a go-to market for SME insurance, having taken its eye of the ball somewhat preceding her arrival. Not least by doing simple things like empowering the regions again to trade.

With the bigger role now, Amanda does not have so much time to get out and do the same thing again, but in Martin it would seem she has identified the person she trusts to go out and do the same.

At Allianz, Martin was instrumental in the development and success of QuoteSme and has been passionate about underinsurance, acting as one of the spokespeople for an initiative that saw SME customers who find themselves underinsured having their claim met to the full sum insured level and not reduced by the traditional market solution of ‘average’.

Market face

Which all taken on board means Zurich might have finally found – to quote a rival I spoke to after the announcement – the ‘market face’ it has sorely lacked since David Smith left the business.

Blanc was not quoted in the press release that heralded Martin’s appointment – instead that honour went to UK CEO Tulsi Naidu, which was only right. But the people I have chatted to about the appointment all concluded that she would have had a significant role to play in the hire.

What most surprised them most – given her raids on Towergate for the likes of Matthew Reed and Jonathan Walker when she left the broker – was that she had moved for someone she has no recent history with; although they agreed that culturally Allianz and Zurich did share some of the same DNA that made this a good fit.

All of which points that this time it won’t be a case so much of putting the band back together again; but creating a new group that can play a similar successful tune.

Jonathan Swift is content director for Insurance Age and Post.