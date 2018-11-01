Broker Expo: Experts urge brokers to take advantage of technology

Panellists say innovation leads to opportunities.

Brokers should take advantage of the opportunities they have to partner with InsurTech firms, according to Alan Thomas, chief commercial officer at Simply Business.

At a panel debate at the Broker Expo in Coventry on 1 November, Thomas stated that brokers need to understand what data they are sitting on and find the tools to use it.

Simon Harrow, head of digital strategy at iGo4, agreed that it was not too late for brokers to get involved in InsurTech.

“The industry is going through the same cultural change that the retail industry went through ten years ago,” Harrow continued.

However, he criticised the approach taken by some of the incumbent insurers to create labs to innovate outside of the core organisation.

“It’s difficult to bring innovation back into the core business at scale,” he added.

Commercial

Meanwhile John Warburton, chief executive and founder of Konsileo, said there were big opportunities for brokers in commercial lines.

He noted: “Technology can fit into the model if brokers have the relationships in place. There’s lots of opportunity to innovate.”

Panellists agreed that brokers could take advantage of technology to automate back office tasks to free people up to focus on giving advice.

“You can get rid of non-value adding tasks by using technology, but technology can’t advise clients on risks,” Warburton continued.

Harrow also stated that other industries are shaping how consumers expect to interact with businesses, adding: “People are comparing you to the likes of Spotify, not to other insurance businesses.”

The experts also discussed the trend of InsurTech companies partnering with incumbents rather than coming in with the aim to disrupt the industry.

However, Warburton added: “The confrontational attitude some have is not helpful. People coming from the outside sometimes don’t respect the industry and the knowledge that incumbents have.”

Future

Looking to the future, panellists agreed that insurance would become a part of the subscription economy.

Harrow explained: “Consumers are open to idea of subscription based insurance products, but as industry we need to find out how to make sure everyone is protected. It’s about doing the right thing for the customers.”

Experts agreed that the broker would have a role in the market in the future, but flagged that it would be different.

Warburton concluded: “The key thing is about understanding where advice is required and figure out how to use technology to do it efficiently.”

