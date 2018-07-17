InsurTech Futures: Rise in start-ups coming in from adjacent industries

Research from Startupbootcamp and PwC reveals rapid evolution in the InsurTech arena.

The narrative surrounding InsurTech has shifted towards working together to take the insurance industry forward, according to research by Startupbootcamp InsurTech (SBC) and PwC.

SBC stated that InsurTech has evolved rapidly over the last three years, from a debate focused on how start-ups would disrupt the incumbent insurance sector to one emphasising collaboration.

Start-ups and insurers have moved towards looking at how to combine the former’s technology with the latter’s customer knowledge, understanding of risk, and capital strength.

Beyond insurance

According to the report, the evolution of InsurTech has continued in 2018 with start-ups increasingly coming into insurance from adjacent industries such as agriculture, property, health and transport, supporting insurers to offer new services to clients.

SBC has been running its accelerator program for the last three years and have been backed by a number of partners including LV, Allianz and Admiral.

It noted that in addition to a rise in the total number of applicants the program has seen an increase in applications from other industries as start-ups recognise that the insurance industry is “ripe for innovation”.

This year, 61% of SBC applicants were from beyond insurance.

It detailed that while 75% of the 2017 SBC cohort was from within insurance, 80% of this year’s selection operate beyond the sector and could standalone without insurers but now hope to sell to the industry or collaborate with its incumbents.

Collaboration

According to SBC, key findings from the report include:

Collaboration with startups from adjacent industries – such as agriculture, aircraft manufacturing, health, cyber-security, maritime and general transport – gives insurers the opportunity to access new revenue streams.

Startups can provide access to new data sources or offer new ways to drive value from data: Artificial intelligence is the primary technology for 41% of SBC applicants.

applicants. Insurers and start-ups are increasingly looking at new products: 84% of surveyed SBC partners said that they are interested in finding an innovative solution in cyber, and 80% are interested in business models linked to trends attached to the sharing economy.

partners said that they are interested in finding an innovative solution in cyber, and 80% are interested in business models linked to trends attached to the sharing economy. Innovation has moved beyond just watch and learn, insurers are now exploring how to scale proof of concepts into their broader businesses.

Gender diversity is improving – but still has a long way to go – 23% of applications to Startupbootcamp this year had female founders and co-founders.

Disruption is still coming: although start-ups are increasingly looking to partner rather than disrupt, threats will come from tech giants, telecoms and other industries.

Sabine VanderLinden, CEO, Startupbootcamp InsurTech, said: “In just three years we have seen three clear market shifts from customer engagement + apps to core system innovation, from personal lines to other insurance lines from pure InsurTechs to beyond.

“When we observe the trend, we have called ‘Beyond Insurance’, while we knew these collaborative connections were clearly on their way, we did not realise how fast they would become embedded within the very fabric of fast moving ventures.

“As we continue to support our insurance clients with the next phase of their transformation journeys, we look forward to driving impact with the reconfiguration of their business models.”

Approach

Jim Bichard, UK insurance leader at PwC, added: “This year’s process has really brought home how things have changed and matured in InsurTech and how start-ups have been a real shot in the arm for the insurance industry.

“Three years ago the hype was about start-ups disrupting traditional insurers, stealing customers and market share. Now the talk – and increasingly the reality – is about start-ups and insurers working together to create meaningful partnerships.”

He continued: “All parties are working together and learning from other sectors to solve problems within insurance and react to the changing outside world.

“This approach to innovation is creeping up the agenda for our insurance clients and it’s a pleasure to watch these small companies grow whilst helping insurers with their technology agendas.”

