Meet the techies: David Vanek

David Vanek, founder and CEO of Axa-backed Anorak, tells us how brokers can make their advice more accessible to clients through using technology.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Anorak, is a smart data company, with a vision to build the world’s smartest independent insurance adviser.

We are backed by Kamet Ventures, a €100m (£88m) incubator funded by Axa. We announced a £4m super seed fund raise in early January.

Our mission is to redefine the way millions protect their future, to put people back in control.

We’ve developed a new model for buying insurance that enables people to make the right cover – and not the cheapest.

To do this, we use data science and machine learning to power a service that gives everyone access to tailored advice about their risks.

Our platform is fully API based and designed to integrate with partners like banks, brokers, price comparison websites and online media.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

We are convinced that technology and data science are now ready to help brokers on their digital transformation journey.

Brokers know that their clients want a multi-channel approach. In the specific case of protection which is sold mostly offline by IFAs and brokers, we think that technology should help them make their advice more accessible to clients through hybrid online and offline journeys.

Over the past few years, the industry has been debating whether robo-advice was good or bad and whether it would wipe out brokers. This is clearly the wrong debate.

Anorak is using technology to enable brokers to concentrate on adding value for their clients, letting our platform run in the background to do automated tasks.

It allows part of the journey to happen where clients want it to happen - such as online.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Brokers who embrace technology and think about it as an enabler rather than a threat will massively increase their value proposition to customers.

In a world where the price comparison website model faces increased pressure and the need to deliver more value to users, InsurTech will help brokers to improve their value in the eyes of customers.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

Brokers should see InsurTech as a toolbox that can help them extract more value from their existing business.

For example, investing in data science and leveraging data, brokers can extract massive value from their existing portfolio of clients.

By deploying new technology, brokers can reduce their costs while increasing service quality and simplifying compliance management.