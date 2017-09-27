InsurTech Futures: ConstructaQuote launches Chatbot

Broker says aim is to provide faster and simpler service for customers.

Online broker ConstructaQuote has developed an interactive chatbot for potential customers searching for information on business insurance.

The Caerphilly-based broker, which specialises in offering business insurance to SMEs across the UK, said the aim was to provide current and potential customers with a faster and simpler way to request information on insurance policies.

A Chatbot is a computer program that simulates how a human would behave when having a chat, and the broker noted that the 24/7 instant messaging service can currently answer 252 questions, adding that this list will continue to grow.

Innovation

Lyndon Wood, chief executive officer of ConstructaQuote, commented: “We are innovating all of the time and will be teaching our bot some clever things to really assist our customers and enhance our customer centricity.”

ConsatructaQuote’s specialisms include public liability, professional indemnity insurance, cyber insurance as well as van, office, and landlord insurance.

