Channel 4 cyber expert, Peter Blanc and Steve White confirmed for broker question time event

Attend Broker Morning Matters on 5 October for the inside track from experts on cyber, the gender pay gap and its insurance implications and the potential for disruption as insurtech grows.

Insurance Age has teamed up with Abbey Legal, in association with Markel, to bring you a special breakfast event on the 5th October in which delegates will have a chance to listen to and quiz an expert group of panellists about the pressing insurance issues of the day.

Sign up to the event now to secure your place and see top experts share their thoughts of how widely reported trends and issues are impacting upon the insurance market.



The subjects we expect to cover include:

What could the BBC equality pay scandal mean for brokers? Could this fuel a floodgate of claims? Especially in the wake of tribunal fees being scrapped.

Cyber security in the wake of WannaCry. Are brokers doing enough to help SME customers manage their security risks?

Should brokers be worried by insurtech and the wider digital push? Could distribution as we know it be overhauled by insurtech? Could major online incumbents such as Amazon disrupt the insurance status quo?

The event takes place at 20 Fenchurch St, London from 8.30 to 10.30 and attending brokers will leave armed with expert insight into how national issues could change the broker landscape.

We have already confirmed Steve White, CEO, British Insurance Brokers’ Association; Peter Blanc, CEO, Aston Scott; Dylan Bourguignon, CEO, so-sure; and Paul Vlissidis, technical director of NNC Group and also the lead cyber expert of Channel 4’s show ‘Hunted’ for the panel, with other to be confirmed shortly.

To sign up to attend what will no doubt be an unmissable discussion click here

