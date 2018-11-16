Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Roving reporter Jonathan Swift dials in for this week's episode.

Emmanuel Kenning, reporter on Insurance Age, hosts this week's show featuring content director Jonathan Swift out on location.

The pair discuss the management structure of Marsh-JLT Specialty, cuts at RSA, Aviva's renewal transparency failing and Brexit.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top stories for week commencing 12 November 2018:

1) Marsh unveils Marsh-JLT Specialty plans

2) CBL Insurance placed into liquidation

3) Up to 50 jobs at risk amid RSA specialty and wholesale restructure

4) Aviva writing to customers after renewal transparency failing

5) Brexit deals does not work for brokers, says Biba