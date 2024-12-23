Insurance Age

MGA appoints new MD

Michelle O'Reilly
MGA Alps has appointed Michelle O’Reilly as managing director, replacing Ian Micklewright.

Alps, which specialises in add-on policies, legal expenses, and claims solutions for intermediaries, proclaimed O’Reilly, pictured, as “a seasoned industry veteran”, who “has been instrumental in shaping Alps’ success”.

O’Reilly qualified as a solicitor in 2010 and played a role in establishing Alps Legal in 2014. She has served as operations director for Alps for the last 10 years.

Innovative solutions

“I’m proud and excited take the helm as managing director at Alps, to lead the team and continue

