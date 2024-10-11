My Insurance Downtime: Winn Group’s Mark Pallas
Mark Pallas, associate director and head of business development at Winn Group, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance, including how his ‘mam’s housework playlist’ informs his music tastes today, his love of boxing and why a family Sunday roast is a perfect end to the week.Screen time
As a huge Sunderland fan, I love watching them at every opportunity. I’m also a big fan of old school sitcoms, Only Fools, Auf Wiedersehen Pet etc. More recently it would be The Inbetweeners, Peaky Blinders and Game of Thrones.Music time
Probably more random than my taste in TV. From Elvis to country music, 80s pop, clubland and then classics, Whitney, Celine and Gabrielle. I was brought up on these, particularly on a Sunday as it was my mam’s housework
