Gibson and Johnson set to leave Allianz after claims merge

Graham Gibson, chief claims officer for Allianz Commercial, and Caroline Johnson, claims director for Allianz Personal, are set to exit the insurer in Q4.

As revealed by sister title Insurance Post, the exits come after Matthew Cox took on the newly created role of chief claims officer on 3 February bringing together Allianz’s commercial and personal claims teams. He was previously chief internal auditor at the insurer.

Allianz UK has appointed Matt Cox to the newly created role of chief claims officer as it brings together the commercial and personal claims teams.

