Aviva Health boss Steve Bridger takes claims role as Waseem Malik exits

Aviva has appointed Steve Bridger as chief claims officer for UK and Ireland general insurance, replacing Waseem Malik, who has left the business.

Malik had been in the post since joining from Axa in March 2022 and had been due to speak at the upcoming British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester in a panel session on the topic of ‘Partnering to Deliver Value on Claims’.

Before Aviva, he had spent 15 years at Axa in roles including chief financial officer and latterly executive managing director of claims from 2018 until his departure.

RelatedAviva takes new chief claims officer from Axa Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate