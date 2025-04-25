People Moves: 22 – 25 April 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Pen Underwriting, Xceedance and PFK Littlejohn.

Pen Underwriting recruits senior underwriter for Scotland

Lorraine Malcom has been named senior underwriter for Scotland in Pen Underwriting’s commercial risk managed team.

She was most recently responsible for Scotland and Northern Ireland as property and casualty manager for Allianz Insurance.

Based out of Glasgow, Malcolm brings more than 30 years’ commercial underwriting and trading experience across the full spectrum of property and