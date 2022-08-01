Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting
Swindle announced her new job role via LinkedIn on 30 July 2022.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Swindle joined the leadership team at Geo Underwriting on 1 December 2021, as Ardonagh Group announced a series of internal promotions. Her precise job title was not disclosed at the time.
Swindle has worked in the insurance industry for around 16 years and has held several leadership roles.
She was previously director broker eTrade at NIG Commercial from 2013 to 2020, she then moved on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- News analysis: Should brokers have formal qualifications?
- Property pricing up 6% in Q2
- Blog: Why tripartite partnerships are key in the professional indemnity market
- People Moves: 25-29 July 2022
- Gallagher reports UK organic growth of 8%
- Refinancing gives Seventeen the ammunition for deals, says Paul Anscombe