Stephanie Smith, Allianz COO, to exit

Allianz Holdings today (26 November) announced that chief operations officer Stephanie Smith is stepping down, effective 31 December 2021, to pursue fresh opportunities.

Smith joined Allianz Insurance in 2009 as a senior IT manager, quickly moving on to become director, operations for its retail division. In 2016 she was appointed chief operations officer, joining the management board.

It is the latest in a series of management changes at the provider.

Restructure

The appointment of Smith’s