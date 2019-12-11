Blog: Why Excess of Loss is key in the current casualty market?

Pat Wood, of Manchester Underwriting Management, digs into the importance of Excess of Loss cover amid a capacity crunch.

The casualty market has certainly felt the effects of the capacity crunch, with revised legislation having an impact on the market, making insurers’ and brokers’ lives more challenging than for a long, long time.

The Ogden rate revision has been a large contributing factor to this, with the recent unexpected news that the revised rate is being adjusted to -0.25%. The negative rate means some insurers will be under-reserved on outstanding claims. The knock on effect for brokers is insurers reducing line size at a time when clients actually require increased limits to ensure adequate protection.

Blame

The need for higher limits should not be underestimated but it does leave brokers facing the age old challenge of getting clients to buy a higher limit. We all know that, should a client find themselves without enough cover, then they might simply point the finger of blame at the brokers.

Some customers understand that they only have to face a claim from a faulty product being sold in somewhere such as the USA or Australia for the damages and costs to escalate to a high level. But with Ogden, in the UK, the cost of the claim escalates much faster than has previously been the case.

So how do you convince a client that they are exposed to higher claims? There are plenty of examples of claims that even the most naïve client would have to admit could happen to them. There was a time when the level of injury would have to be severe, for example an injury causing tetraplegia, for the damages to be high. But now we know that solicitors are bringing claims where injuries for loss of limbs can result in claims in excess of £6,000,000 let alone adding on the legal costs. Before the Ogden rate moved, that type of claim would have stayed below a £5,000,000 indemnity limit.

Fire

Not a year goes by without some newspaper story of a hotel or large building burning down with the cause of the fire being blamed on a contractor. It makes a good news story for a day but should you get a large property, business interruption or associated injury arising from this kind of situation then the cost of the claim could be alarming.

Ogden is working its way through insurers’ books and into the underwriting results. It is also likely to feature in some brokers facing a claim from a client when the level of cover they have purchased isn’t sufficient to cover the claim. We all want clients to have the peace of mind that they have sufficient cover in place should it all go wrong.

We know that it is hard to persuade or educate a client on the need for excess of loss cover but we also see the success our brokers have when we are able to discuss such cases with them and when required provide examples of how similar risks have found themselves on the end of a large claim with far too many zeros on the end. Moreover, many customers are now buying new layers of excess of loss to top up their reduced limits following insurers reducing line size just to get to the total that they’ve always bought.

Pat Wood is joint managing director – casualty division – at Manchester Underwriting Management