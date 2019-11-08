People Moves: 4-8 November 2019

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Beazley, Blackford, Coversure, Ensurance, Atradius, FSG, LV.

Beazley recruits new member of international healthcare team

Specialist provider, Beazley has appointed Kirsten Shastri to its international healthcare team in London, who will be focusing on its UK & international life sciences business.

Shastri has been in the London market for eight years and joins Beazley from a life sciences underwriting role at CNA Hardy. She studied Human Sciences at University College London and later and has spent time in the industry researching stem cells.

According to LinkedIn took up her new role in September which will see her underwrite Beazley’s recently launched UK Virtual Care policy, which offers comprehensive protection against the risks associated with providing technology-enabled healthcare and lifestyle management.

Blackford takes on two from Marsh and TL Dallas

Insurance broker, Blackford hired two members of staff for its Glasgow headquarters.

The firm which launched six months ago has made the hires for its Glasgow headquarters and to help resource its growing client portfolio.

Fiona Walker, formerly with TL Dallas, has been appointed as head of broking & operations, while Doug Prentice, formerly at Marsh Commercial, joins as a client director. Together, they bring more than 65 years’ experience to the Blackford team.

Blackford added that it plans to recruit an additional 14 people over the next three years as part of its plans for expansion.

Freedom Services Group hires new CCO

Freedom Services Group (FSG) has appointed Paula Coulthard to the role of group chief commercial officer, reporting to group gounder and chief executive officer, Sam White.

Coulthard has held the role of managing director of Pukka Insure since the launch of the MGA in 2015. Her move to group CCO sees former director, James Blake, take on the role of managing director for Pukka Insure.

As well as overseeing the traditional commercial side of the business in her new position, Coulthard will head up marketing, communication and branding for the group along with the corporate social responsibility strategy and activation.

MD for Coversure leaves after five years

As seen on a Companies House update, Sarah Darling, managing director of Coversure Insurance, left the company on 30 October. She had been with Coversure for five years.

Andy Fairchild, who joined Coversure as retail MD from Broker Network in July, takes over as retail managing director and will continue to drive advances in the business.

Chief executive of Jensten Group, Bob Darling, commented: “Sarah will be a great loss to the business and will be missed greatly by her work colleagues. Her levels of achievement were astonishing but she also helped those around her to achieve great things.

Sarah is a true believer that her success is reflected in that of others. I will not be alone in being very grateful for her undying effort and the influence Sarah has had, wishing her all the very best as she moves on to new pastures.”

Ensurance expands its underwriting team with two hires

Specialty construction and engineering MGA, Ensurance has appointed two new members to its underwriting team with the addition of Brad Green as senior underwriter and Courtney Varney as underwriting assistant.

Green joins Ensurance from Aviva where he held the role of engineering and renewable energy senior underwriter.

Varney joins from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions where she spent twelve years, most recently as senior underwriting associate.

According to their LinkedIn profiles both have already started working at the firm.

Atradius N.V has chosen a new CEO

David Capdevila has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Atradius N.V.

From 1 January 2020, he will replace Isidoro Unda who has announced his departure after 12 years in the chief executive role.

In 2016, Capdevila was appointed CEO of Spanish insurer, Plus Ultra Seguros.

LV GI appoints new director of technical excellence

Lee Bodman will become a director of technical excellence, within the pricing team at LV GI.

Bodman takes up his role with immediate effect and will oversee the setting and delivering the pricing strategy and technical excellence program.

In his new role we he will be supervised by Hugh Kenyon, pricing director for LV GI.

Bodman joins LVGI from Hastings, where he was retail pricing director. Previously he has also spent five years at Tesco Underwriting as head of pricing.

