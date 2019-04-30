Mark Cliff appointed to PremFina’s Advisory Board

Cliff was formerly CEO of Brightside and has previously taken NED roles at Be Wiser and Evolution Claims Management.

Current non-executive chairman at Brightside Group, Mark Cliff has joined PremFina’s Advisory Board.

CEO of PremFina, Bundeep Singh Rangar, commented on the new member: “His experience in the insurance industry will help us grow and provide the best products and services to brokers and insurers in the UK. and elsewhere”.

Prior experience

Cliff has also recently taken on NED roles at firms such as Be Wiser and Evolution Claims Management and has advisory roles with InsurTechs.

Before being non-executive chairman at Brightside he was also CEO of the firm until he stepped down in July 2018 , Brendan McCafferty took on this position in August that year.

He previously worked as CEO of retail and distribution at Ageas and before that was a managing director at the firm.

PremFina

As stated by PremFina, the advisory board is supposed to further its mission to provide brokers, MGAs and insurance underwriters with what they need to supply a flexible and adaptable instalment plan option to their clients purchasing insurance.

PremFina markets itself as a UK-domiciled premium finance company that offers payment for insurance premiums distributed in instalments.

According to the firm it provides brokers with funding lines and through its SaaS technology it offers broker-funded and branded credit agreement.

PremFina also added Martyn Holman former commercial director at Markerstudy group to its advisory board earlier this month (April).

