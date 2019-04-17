Wonga's Tara Waite returns to insurance with Ageas role

Waite was formerly at RSA and most recently CEO of Wonga. She is joined on the Ageas boards by Jeremy Hayes.

High-profile figures, Tara Waite and Jeremy Haynes have joined Ageas’ UK Boards.

According to Ageas, both Waite and Haynes have decades of financial services experience.

Waite has been CEO of RSA Insurance Group’s Latvia business and managing director of the firm’s UK SME and Delegated Authority business and most recently she was Wonga’s CEO until January 2019. She left RSA to join Wonga, which went into administration last year, in 2014.

Haynes has held senior roles at Zurich and RSA and until last December was a partner at Deloitte.

Experience

CEO of Ageas UK, Andy Watson, commented: “Jeremy and Tara bring to the Ageas UK Boards very significant and varied experience that will be very valuable to us, and I am delighted to welcome them to Ageas.”

These people moves follow the appointment of Jonathan Price as CFO of Ageas UK last February, he replaced Fernley Dyson who moved to become CFO at Allianz.

This year has already been eventful for Ageas, with the closure of its Stoke-on-Trent call centre and its Port-Solent branch in January. As a result of the closures the firm told Insurance Age in March that it expected about 430 redundancies.

Just a day after the closure of the Stoke and Port-Solent branches was announced Ageas UK confirmed that it would be ending its 8 year-long partnership with Vauxhall. It detailed that as of May 2020 it would end the extension of its services to Vauxhall’s existing customers.

In late February however it was reported that Ageas UK saw profits rise in 2018, it made £76.7m for the full year, up from £25.4m in 2017.

