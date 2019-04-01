Editor's letter - April 2019

The road ahead: Recent headlines haven’t helped the image of the insurance sector

It’s hard to know what goes on under the surface isn’t it?

It might seem that the sector is doing its level best to increase diversity and become an inclusive workplace.

There are plenty of initiatives underway such as reporting the gender pay gap and the Dive In Festival, the CII’s effort Insuring Women’s Futures along with many more. But events over the past month have highlighted just how far the world of insurance still needs to go.

Gallagher’s Simon Matson has admitted calling a former staff member “complicated fat arab” in comments that were uncovered as part of a staff poaching case between Gallagher (the claimants) and Ardonagh Group (the defendants, who have denied the accusations).

At the time of writing we don’t know the outcome of the case so it’s hard to go into more detail. Suffice to say the reports haven’t been pretty.

On top of this, an investigation into Lloyd’s – the centre of the insurance world – has found a systemic culture of sexual harassment and described the establishment as a meat market.

Insurance already has a boring image and struggles to attract top talent. Adding racism and sexism to that will only serve to damage the reputation of the market further. Of course good work is being done and no-one would deny that Lloyd’s – and indeed the wider UK insurance space – is a better place for women and minorities than it was 20 years ago.

But, seeing those headlines, if you were a woman or from a BAME background would you want become part of this industry?

There is an old adage – attributed to PT Barnum – that no publicity is bad publicity but, in my estimation, the insurance headlines this month have proved that to be wrong.

It’s time the sector upped its game.