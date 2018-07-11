Market moves: Movers and shakers

The last month has been stuffed full of high profile changes across brokers, insurers, software houses and a trade body alike

Grahame Chilton’s planned departure from Gallagher hit the news along with the name of his replacement Simon Matson. At Ardonagh, former Lloyd’s CEO, Richard Ward, as well as Sarah Dalgarno and Diane Cougill made the headlines. As did David Howden and José Manuel González at Howden Broking Group, while Peter Winslow stepped down from being chairman of Comparethemarket owner BGL Group.

Over on the insurer and MGA side of the fence NIG MD Neil Manser moved back to parent company Direct Line Group. Chubb revealed that Andrew Kendrick was retiring after leading the company’s European operations since 2004 and having been with the business since 1996. He has been replaced by David Furby. There were big name changes at the ABI and SSP too. Amanda Blanc will be the first woman to chair the trade association since it was formed more than 100 years ago when she takes the seat in October. And Laurence Walker, who has been with SSP since 2007 as CEO and most recently executive chairman, has left the software house.

Brokers

There were developments aplenty at Ardonagh where former Lloyd’s CEO Richard Ward was appointed as executive chairman of specialty & international and MGA. He will join the group on 10 September. In addition Diane Cougill became chief financial officer and Sarah Dalgarno stepped back in as chief risk officer having spent the last two years tackling a project to unravel the legacy issues in Towergate.

At Howden the changes were at an even higher level. José Manuel González will become the CEO of Howden Broking Group on 1 October 2018 and has already taken on the deputy CEO role as part of the transition. David Howden remains with the business and keeps the CEO of Hyperion Insurance Group position that he previously had in tandem with the Howden post. González is CEO of Howden Iberoamerica having joined the group 11 years ago and will also keep that role.

There was a return to the Insurance Age website and magazine for 2015 Broker Apprentice contestant Nick Magee as he became a trainee account executive at A-One Insurance Group. He joined the head office team at Ringwood from Alan & Thomas. David Staddon also came on board as an account handler moving over from Higos.

Meanwhile AFL Insurance Brokers has recruited James Poole as director of specialty to develop the firm’s recently launched wholly owned subsidiary Agile Risk Advisory. Poole has previously worked with Geospatial Insight, Price Forbes and Gallagher.

JLT made two new hires with Derek Walsh appointed as group general counsel and Hayley Tennant appointed as partner within the mergers & acquisitions insurance practice of JLT Specialty. Tennant brings 15 years of experience to the role joining from Allied World Assurance.

Last but not least for this section, Peter Winslow stepped down from being chairman of Comparethemarket owner BGL Group. He had been with BGL for 23 years becoming CEO in 1997 and chairman in 2013. Debbie Hewitt will take over as non-executive chairman on 1 July.

Market focus: Arthur J Gallagher Insurance Age revealed that Grahame Chilton, head of Gallagher’s UK-based brokerage and underwriting division (above right), will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer before the end of the year with Simon Matson (below right) set to be his successor. Chilton had been involved with the wider group since December 2013 when he launched Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers in a joint venture with Gallagher. He will stay on with Capsicum as chairman. Matson is currently head of Gallagher’s London market specialty and Alesco businesses. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval after which he will have a handover period with Chilton. Pat Gallagher, chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher said: “Chily has been an outstanding broker and entrepreneur who has led our 4,500 strong UK broking and underwriting teams to achieve fantastic client service and growth.” Chilton added: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Gallagher UK executive team which is, in my opinion, the best in the business, and I know the team will continue to achieve great things under Simon’s leadership.”

Insurers and MGA s

Neil Manser, NIG’s managing director with responsibility for broker markets and e-trade, is to leave his position this summer. Manser will be returning to parent company Direct Line Group to become deputy CFO. No replacement has been appointed at NIG. He took on the NIG MD job in 2016 after working at Direct Line Group for four years.

There were similarly high ranking changes at Chubb as it named David Furby as regional president, European Group from 1 July. Furby is currently division president, commercial property & casualty, for overseas general insurance, and will succeed Andrew Kendrick, who has led the company’s European operations since 2004 and is retiring from the insurer. Kendrick will stay on at the provider until the end of 2018. Both men have been with the business since 1996.

Allianz was particularly busy. Kevin O’Neill will lead the Glasgow branch stepping up from motor manager. He has replaced Stephanie Ogden who has left after 10 years with the business and had been in the manager role since October 2016. She has moved to take up an opportunity in Lloyd’s of London. Separately, within the wider business Rob Corner became strategic account manager, while Graham Stait took the position of head of claims suppliers and experts.

Stephen Postlewhite returned to the insurance industry as deputy global chief underwriting officer at QBE Re. Postlewhite was formerly CEO at Aspen Insurance but left the insurer in January this year.

And after the news in May that Sam Franks was leaving Hiscox to join Beazley the insurer moved to replace him by promoting Steve Morse to regional manager for Birmingham. Morse has been with Hiscox for 13 years.

Moving on to MGAs and Leeds-based UK General appointed Jonathan Daniels as head of sales and distribution, reporting to chief commercial officer Matthew Schofield. His previous experience includes sales director at Vantage Finance and head of insurance partnerships at Tesco Bank.

Staying in Leeds and Thistle Underwriting made a pair of appointments. Ian Thompson joined as senior construction underwriter, bringing over 15 years’ industry experience to the business. Richard Long also joined, adding over 30 years industry experience to the high risk and construction team.

US-based global broker AmWINS Group launched an SME division within its London-based managing general agent Unicorn Underwriting. As part of the launch, Kevin Hawkins and Richard Ellis have joined as UK SME underwriting director and UK SME pricing director, respectively.

Others

Insurance Age revealed that executive chairman and co-founder of SSP Laurence Walker has exited the software house. Walker was CEO in 2016 when the tech provider suffered a major outage to its Pure product which left numerous brokers unable to work. Having been CEO since 2007 he became chairman in August 2017.

Amanda Blanc, the incoming Zurich CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa, will be the next chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) taking up the role in October. She will be the first woman to chair the trade association since it was formed more than 100 years ago.

She succeeds Andy Briggs, CEO of Aviva UK. Phil Loney, CEO of Royal London, will become deputy chair, succeeding Paul Geddes, from Direct Line Group. Both Briggs and Geddes will stay on the ABI board.