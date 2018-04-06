Market moves: All change at the top

Last month saw a number of high profile people moves across the whole of the industry

Clive Nathan joined Global Risk Partners as CEO of the firm’s MGA division (see box). Adrian Colosso signed up at PIB as a non-executive director, while James Fletcher took on the role of Manchester branch director at Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Ian Gosden retired as chairman of Higos and Complete Cover Group confirmed that Sharon Beckett, the CEO for retail broking, will leave her role this September.

And finally in this section, John Sutton and Toby Humphreys, previously at Integro, went to Beach along with former Humphreys Haggas Sutton partner Simon Haggas.

Looking at providers, Zurich UK recruited Hayley Robinson as chief underwriting officer and Rural Insurance promoted technical and underwriting director David Cahoon to managing director.

In addition, Canopius appointed Laurie Davison as group chief operating officer and Nigel Meyer as group chief financial officer. Pen Underwriting also made two new hires.

In other news, former QBE group chief claims officer Dominic Clayden is taking over as CEO and executive director of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) in May, succeeding Ashton West.

Brokers

PIB has appointed Adrian Colosso as a non-executive director (NED). He has also been named as a NED for PIB-owned Thistle Insurance Services and TFP Schemes. Colosso, who has spent over 40 years in insurance, was CEO of Heath Lambert when it was bought by Gallagher in May 2011, becoming chief executive of UK retail at Arthur J Gallagher International and was also previously CEO of Howden UK. Since retiring from Howden, Colosso has taken up a range of NED roles including at Citynet Insurance Brokers, inet3 and Lancashire Holdings.

In Manchester, James Fletcher has joined Gallagher to lead its operation as branch director and strengthen its presence in the North West. Fletcher most recently spent 10 years at QBE Europe, during which time he was based in the Manchester insurance market, most recently heading up client solutions for the North. Following Fletcher’s appointment former branch director Paul Fairhurst takes on the broader role of chairman for the North West.

Ian Gosden has retired as chairman of Higos and left the business on 23 March. Gosden founded Higos in 1990 and sold the firm to GRP in February last year. He stepped down as managing director this January to focus on acquisitions, third party distribution and product development as chairman.

In addition, Sharon Beckett, the CEO for retail broking at Complete Cover Group – formerly A&A Group – is to leave her role in September this year. A spokesperson for Complete Cover Group confirmed that Beckett had handed in her notice and that her directorship at the business ended on 19 March this year. Group CEO Shaun Hooper will take on the work of the retail broking CEO while retaining his current position. It is unclear at this stage if Complete Cover Group will seek a replacement for Beckett.

John Sutton and Toby Humphreys joined Beach, a (re) insurance broking and advisory board on 19 March. Sutton and Humphreys were previously at consolidator Integro for more than 10 years serving as chairman and president of international operations respectively. They left Integro in 2017. They will be joined by former Humphreys Haggas Sutton partner Simon Haggas in order to develop a specialty and wholesale platform for Beach.

Insurers & MGA s

Zurich has hired Hayley Robinson as chief underwriting officer in the UK to lead its underwriting strategy across all lines of business. Robinson joined the insurer from RSA, where she spent 30 years, most recently in the role of managing director, Global Risk Solutions, UK and International. Prior to this she was director, Global Specialty Lines, UK and Western Europe following a stint at Aviva as UK chief underwriting officer for personal lines.

Meanwhile Rural Insurance has promoted technical and underwriting director David Cahoon to managing director. The post had been held on an interim basis by finance director Richard Skingle as the board sought a successor for Ian Barclay who left last July. Skingle remains with the Primary Group-owned business as FD. Having previously worked at Aviva, Provident and Direct Line Group, Cahoon joined Rural in July 2016.

Pen Underwriting has hired Andy Dodd as schemes and delegated authority business development manager and Duncan Green as senior business development manager for the South West region. Both are newly created roles. Dodd brings more than 20 years’ industry experience, most recently from RSA where he was business development manager for the West and Wales. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at Hiscox. Green most recently worked at Liberty Mutual and Aspen Risk Management where he was broker account manager for the South West and Wales.

Over at Canopius Laurie Davison has been appointed as group chief operating officer and Nigel Meyer as group chief financial officer. Meyer will join the provider later this year from Brit Insurance where he is currently chief operating officer. He has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years including periods at Aviva and RSA. Davison was previously chief operating officer at Exari Group and will come on board at Canopius in April. She also brings 20 years of experience to the role having worked in the technology and insurance sectors at Exari, Adsensa, Faraday and Xchanging.

Market focus: GRP GRP has made Clive Nathan (pictured left) CEO of the group’s MGA division joining in April. He succeeds Stephen Ross who remains as group chief operating officer and moves to work on mergers and acquisitions. Nathan joins from Primary Group, where he held a variety of senior roles including non-executive chairman of Rural Insurance and executive chairman of One Commercial. Nathan has also worked as CEO of Towergate Underwriting between 2006 and 2016, having joined the business in 2003 as a regional managing director. He began his career in insurance 1987 at Commercial Union, moving to Axa in 1999 as national broker director. GRP chairman Peter Cullum said: “Clive brings a wealth of experience to the rapidly growing MGA division following his executive roles at both Towergate and Primary Group. “Clive is joining the group at a time when we are looking to expand significantly our MGA business with further acquisitions.”

Others

Dominic Clayden is taking over as chief executive officer of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) on 14 May. He succeeds Ashton West and will also join the organisation’s board as executive director. West will be retiring as chief executive and executive director after 15 years at MIB, and the bureau stated he would work with Clayden to “support an orderly transition” over the coming months. Clayden most recently worked as group chief claims officer at QBE Insurance, a role he took up in 2016 when he moved from being claims director for QBE Europe. He left the provider in December last year. Prior to this he was claims director at Aviva and has also held legal positions at BKJ Lewis and Potter Butler & Lyons.