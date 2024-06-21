Brokers urged to warn businesses as fire brigade ends automatic alarm response
Axa Commercial has advised London businesses to review their fire risk assessments and staff training after London Fire Brigade announced it would no longer respond to daytime activations of automatic fire alarms in most non-residential buildings from October.
The insurer listed that LFB attended 52,000 false calls generated by automatic fire alarms in the year to March 2024.
From October, automatic calls won’t be answered between 7am and 8.30pm in a bid to reduce the burden on the force’s resources, Axa highlighted.
Dougie Barnett, Axa Commercial’s director of customer risk management set out areas businesses should focus on to prepare for the change (see box, below). Brokers are in a position to share all of these with relevant clients.
Axa also noted
