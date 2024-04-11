Insurance Age

RSA confirms trading structure ahead of NIG integration

Sonya Bryson RSA
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

RSA Insurance today confirmed its new regional trading structure ahead of the integration of NIG on 1 May.

It follows the announcement of the commercial lines leadership team under Sonya Bryson, pictured, in February.

Moira Spencer and Deena Hemming have been appointed as trading directors for the North and South respectively. Reporting to Steve Scott, regional director, they will have full responsibility for the regional P&L, including broker relationship management, growth and profitability. 

Key to this is ensuring we establish a business structure that presents one face to the market and ensures we

