Winslow reunited with Aviva CFO Poole at DLG

Direct Line Group has appointed Jane Poole as group chief financial officer of the company, subject to regulatory approval.

She will join the board in October 2024, succeeding Neil Manser who has been in post since January 2021.

Since 2021, Poole has been CFO for Aviva’s UK and Ireland General Insurance business working alongside DLG’s new group CEO Adam Winslow until his departure in August last year.

Prior to this, she was CFO of the RSA UK & International businesses having held senior finance roles at the insurer since 2006. Jane qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Manser has been with