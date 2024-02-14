Allianz creates financial lines claims team in D&O and PI push with brokers

Allianz has created an in-house financial lines claims team for the first time, focusing on directors & officers and professional indemnity business.

The move has followed on from forming a financial lines team focusing solely on D&O and PI last May, when Allianz set out “ambitious plans for growth” with brokers.

According to the insurer, the new Milton Keynes-based unit has been built to make sure brokers and customers are “seamlessly supported”.

The provider detailed that the team will work “hand in hand” with underwriters to ensure an in-depth