Insurance Age

MGA to branch out with new life sciences Lloyd’s launch

life sciences
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Asta, through its third-party managing agency at Lloyd’s, has received “in-principle” approval for a new syndicate-in-a-box to deliver a product that aims to accelerate the development of new therapeutic drugs.

MCI Syndicate 1966, supplemented by Lloyd’s consortia, is targeting commencing underwriting from April 2024 with a forecast annual gross premium written for 2024 of £75m, subject to the necessary final checks and processes from Lloyd’s.

Established in 2014, life science and healthcare specialist MCI commenced trading in May 2015 as a managing general agent, and in 2021, MCI’s SIAB 1902 was approved at Lloyd’s, with trading commencing at 1 Jan 2022. 

Syndicate 1966 is seeking to introduce a product

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Aviva deal probed by CMA

The Competition & Markets Authority has opened an investigation into the anticipated acquisition by Aviva of AIG Life.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: