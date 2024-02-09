MGA to branch out with new life sciences Lloyd’s launch

Asta, through its third-party managing agency at Lloyd’s, has received “in-principle” approval for a new syndicate-in-a-box to deliver a product that aims to accelerate the development of new therapeutic drugs.

MCI Syndicate 1966, supplemented by Lloyd’s consortia, is targeting commencing underwriting from April 2024 with a forecast annual gross premium written for 2024 of £75m, subject to the necessary final checks and processes from Lloyd’s.

Established in 2014, life science and healthcare specialist MCI commenced trading in May 2015 as a managing general agent, and in 2021, MCI’s SIAB 1902 was approved at Lloyd’s, with trading commencing at 1 Jan 2022.

Syndicate 1966 is seeking to introduce a product