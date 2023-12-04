Wakam hires execs from Accelerant and Great Lakes after PRA authorisation
Wakam has filled out its UK leadership team after being granted full branch authorisation by the Prudential Regulation Authority.
The moves come after Mark Christer was appointed UK branch manager at Wakam with his predecessor Serge Corel remaining as head of partnerships.
All three new recruits will report to Christer.
Baqur Hossain, has been appointed chief financial officer.
With over 20 years of experience across America, Ireland and the UK, Hossain has worked for public and private equity backed insurance organisations including AIG, KPMG and most recently at Accelerant, where he was head of group technical
