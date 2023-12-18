Review of the Year 2023: Arc Legal Group’s Peter Harvey

Peter Harvey, deputy CEO of Arc Legal Group muses on a 20th anniversary celebration and reliving his school days by becoming an Olympian long jumper.

Earlier this year we celebrated one significant milestone – 20 years since Helen Withers, Frank O’Malley and Richard Finan first launched Arc Legal Assistance, filling a gap in the market for a legal expenses insurance provider that offered completely bespoke solutions and delivered a fully integrated claims service in partnership with a small number of quality law firms.

Since then, we’ve focused on establishing our roots and growing