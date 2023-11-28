Insurance Age

Aviva and IFB join forces to help combat paid-ad spoofing scams

car-insurance-online
Consumers are being urged to be extra cautious when searching for their insurer or broker online.

The warning comes as Aviva and the Insurance Fraud Bureau revealed that countless vulnerable people are being targeted by paid-ad spoofing scams on search engines such as Google.

Paid-ad spoofing involves unscrupulous firms paying for online adverts that misrepresent trusted insurance companies.

There’s a minefield of claims hijackers out there, and consumers must be vigilant. Anyone with concerns of paid-ad spoofing claims scams must report it to our Cheatline. Ursula Jallow

Genuine

