Review of the Year 2023: Axa’s Sarah Mallaby

Sarah Mallaby, Axa commercial distribution and trading director, reflects on the insurer’s cautious exploration of the opportunities afforded by AI and pushing the boundaries in ‘green’ schemes business.

Axa’s schemes and delegated authority business has gone from strength to strength in 2023 and this is certainly an area worth highlighting.

Our close collaborative relationship with brokers enables us to excel in the more niche areas of the market where expertise, experience and attention to detail are required.

Schemes are becoming more focused, bespoke and specific and we are seeing moves towards ‘green’ businesses that seek to