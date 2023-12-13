Review of the Year 2023: Zurich’s David Nichols

David Nichols, Zurich Insurance UK head of retail reflects on the hype over the ‘war for talent’ and how RSA’s acquisition of NIG is a symptomatic of the drive towards e-trading and serving brokers better.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

It’s my first year in my current role and while it’s been a big one for me all round, the opportunities we’ve had to enhance our broker relationships have been the highlight of the year for me.

Our business is built on these partnerships, and this year we have made major strides in enhancing that commitment, be it with the launch of our Club Blue network, the reopening of our regional offices, or our return to Broker Expo. Our