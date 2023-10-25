CII New Gen broker team to tackle talent gap through TikTok and Instagram

The Chartered Insurance Institute 2022/23 New Generation Programme Broking group has launched a new social media-based campaign to address the insurance industry’s talent gap, and common misconceptions around insurance careers.

The CII New Generation Programme is an annual year-long talent initiative, which started in 2011 with around 40 up and coming professionals.

The teams are split into four groups focusing on one of the four general insurance sectors: the London market, underwriting, broking and claims. The teams work on the projects for around six months.

The teams are asked to identify and complete a project that it believes could make a difference to the industry. They present the campaigns to the CII