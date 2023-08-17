Aviva bosses Blanc and Winslow see Lloyd's benefit

Aviva UK General Insurance chief executive Adam Winslow says the insurer’s entrance into Lloyd’s is ‘still up for discussion’, believing the historic marketplace could boost the provider’s distribution play.

He said: “What do we think of Lloyd’s? We think either there are risks we underwrite today, in our GCS business, that there are many similar looking risks in the Lloyd’s market that we simply can’t access because we don’t have the licences and permissions, or ability to access those risks.

“So Lloyd’s as an additional distribution channel, I think, makes a lot of strategic sense to us.”

Related Aviva UKGI profits boosted 40% amid surging investment returns

Aviva UK and Ireland general