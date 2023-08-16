Aviva GI CEO Winslow vows broker support amid solid 2023 results

UK general insurance CEO Adam Winslow has underlined the support of brokers following Aviva’s first-half year results.

Aviva’s UK underwriting profits rose £160m for the first half of 2023, compared to £119m in the same period last year.

The UK largest general insurer grew the whole UK book’s gross written premium 14% to £2.98bn (HY22: £2.63bn).

The growth was driven by hardening rates, acquisitions, and product innovations.

Asked about what brokers can expect from Aviva going forward, Winslow said;: “I think they can expect us to be visible, credible and supportive.

“They can expect us to ask for their