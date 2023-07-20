Insurance Age

Tara Foley to succeed Gienal as Axa UK & Ireland CEO

Tara Foley
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Axa has appointed Tara Foley as UK & Ireland CEO, succeeding Claudio Gienal.

Foley will officially take up her new role on 1 September after almost three years as CEO of Axa UK Retail Insurance.

Gienal has been appointed chief transformation officer for Axa European Markets and Health. He replaced Amanda Blanc as UK and Ireland CEO in July 2018.

Tara is a dynamic and purpose-driven leader who has successfully transformed the Axa Retail business for customers and colleagues alike. Mark Pain

Prior to joining Axa in 2020, replacing Laurent Matras, who moved to Axa

