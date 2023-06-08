Exiting Chaucer boss John Fowle to join rival Lloyd’s insurer

Chaucer group CEO John Fowle is to join Lloyd's insurer Atrium Underwriters.

Fowle’s decision to step down at Chaucer and leave on 30 June was announced earlier this week.

Once he is contractually clear, Fowle will join Atrium as CEO, taking over from Richard Harries who retires on 30 June after more than 20 years with the firm.

Group chief operating officer James Lee will take over as interim head at Atrium until Fowle (pictured) takes the helm.

John’s proven leadership, strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge makes him the ideal individual to lead us into our