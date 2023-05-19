People Moves: 15 – 19 May 2023

Keep up-to-date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Gallagher Re, Chaucer, Ageas, Lockton, Premium Credit and CII.

Gallagher Re appoints CEO for UK region

Gallagher Re has appointed Ian Kerton to the role of CEO of the reinsurance broker’s UK operations, subject to regulatory approval.

He will succeed Tom Wakefield who was named successor to James Kent as global CEO of Gallagher Re earlier this year.

Kerton has been with Gallagher Re as a partner in UK business since 2021. Prior to joining Gallagher, he was managing director of