Zurich research pinpoints flexible working as antidote to older worker exodus
A lack of flexible job opportunities is the main obstacle preventing over-50s from staying in the workforce longer, according to Zurich.
The insurer’s research found that nearly one in five UK adults over the age of 50 are deterred from applying for new jobs because of a lack of flexible working opportunities.12%
Percentage of job vacancies in the UK offer part-time hours and many of these are much lower paid roles
Availability of flexible working opportunities would mean 34% of over 50s would stay in the workforce for longer while a further 28% could be tempted out of retirement if they simply had the option to work
