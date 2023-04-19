Stubben Edge sets new goal after hitting first year AR network target

Stubben Edge is eyeing up boosting its appointed representatives network to 40 after hitting its launch goals, network director Gemma Jarrett has revealed to Insurance Age.

The business unveiled the AR network in March 2022, arguing more could be done to support the growth and success of businesses. When the network launched, Stubben Edge set a target of 20 to 30 ARs

We want to grow, so we are on the look for potential deals, but the company has to have the right fit. Gemma Jarrett

Jarrett commented: “The network has performed really well. People are refreshed with what we offer, and find it to be different to other networks that have been out there for a