ABI names Mervyn Skeet director of general insurance policy

Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers
Photo: ABI
The Association of British Insurers confirmed Mervyn Skeet as director of general insurance policy having held the post on an interim basis since December 2022.

Skeet, pictured, joined ABI in November 2017 as assistant director, head of tax. He has covered his new post since the departure of James Dalton, who left to join the Motor Insurers’ Bureau as chief services officer.

Prior to joining the ABI, Skeet was managing director at XL Group and senior vice president at Chubb.

He worked in the insurance

