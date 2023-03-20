Hiscox UK launches underwriting academy
Hiscox UK has launched its underwriting academy following a successful pilot in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The pilot involved 10 new underwriters for the commercial insurance division.
According to the insurer, the programme has reduced the time taken to achieve the entry-level underwriting licence by two thirds, and it is now being replicated in its personal lines divisions, with further intakes for commercial roles planned in April.
Enrolment
Half of the five-month enrolment is classroom-based training, and the remainder is spent in a supported live environment before moving immediately into
